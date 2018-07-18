Who says the D-backs don’t play tomorrow? Although they will be enjoying their final day of the All-Star Break, FOX Sports Arizona will ensure fans get their D-backs fix by airing 16 ½ consecutive hours of “Throwback Thursday” programming. The schedule starts at 9 am, includes four of the best games from the first half of the season and some memorable shows from the network’s original programming archives.

The D-backs return from the break on Friday a half-game out of first place in the tightly bunched National League West. They start the second half of the season with a critical three-game series with the Colorado Rockies – pregame coverage starts at 6 pm and first pitch follows at 6:40.

Here’s the “All Day With The D-backs” lineup for Thursday:

9:00: The 10th Inning / 2015 Road Trip

9:30: The 10th Inning / 2015 Fathers & Sons

10:00: D-backs Driven In: Luis Gonzalez & Eric Byrnes

10:30: 20th Anniversary: Warning Track, Wall, You Can Touch ‘Em All

11:00: D-backs vs Giants – Patrick Corbin shutout (4/17/18)

1:30: D-backs Driven In: Torey Lovullo

2:00: Dodgers at D-backs – A.J. Pollock 3 HRs (4/30/18)

5:00: Astros at D-backs – A.J. Pollock walk-off (5/5/18)

8:00: The 10th Inning / 2015 Throwback Thursday

8:30: D-backs 20 Amazing Endings

9:00: D-backs vs Padres – 20 run game (7/7/18)

12:30: 20th Anniversary: Good Morning, Good Afternoon & Good Night

