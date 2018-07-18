All Day with the D-backs
Who says the D-backs don’t play tomorrow? Although they will be enjoying their final day of the All-Star Break, FOX Sports Arizona will ensure fans get their D-backs fix by airing 16 ½ consecutive hours of “Throwback Thursday” programming. The schedule starts at 9 am, includes four of the best games from the first half of the season and some memorable shows from the network’s original programming archives.
The D-backs return from the break on Friday a half-game out of first place in the tightly bunched National League West. They start the second half of the season with a critical three-game series with the Colorado Rockies – pregame coverage starts at 6 pm and first pitch follows at 6:40.
Here’s the “All Day With The D-backs” lineup for Thursday:
9:00: The 10th Inning / 2015 Road Trip
9:30: The 10th Inning / 2015 Fathers & Sons
10:00: D-backs Driven In: Luis Gonzalez & Eric Byrnes
10:30: 20th Anniversary: Warning Track, Wall, You Can Touch ‘Em All
11:00: D-backs vs Giants – Patrick Corbin shutout (4/17/18)
1:30: D-backs Driven In: Torey Lovullo
2:00: Dodgers at D-backs – A.J. Pollock 3 HRs (4/30/18)
5:00: Astros at D-backs – A.J. Pollock walk-off (5/5/18)
8:00: The 10th Inning / 2015 Throwback Thursday
8:30: D-backs 20 Amazing Endings
9:00: D-backs vs Padres – 20 run game (7/7/18)
12:00: D-backs Driven In: Luis Gonzalez & Eric Byrnes
12:30: 20th Anniversary: Good Morning, Good Afternoon & Good Night
1:00: D-backs Driven In: Torey Lovullo