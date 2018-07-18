Tuesday’s Sports In Brief

BASEBALL

WASHINGTON (AP) Houston teammates Alex Bregman and George Springer homered on consecutive pitches from the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ Ross Stripling to start the 10th inning, part of a record 10 long balls in all, and the American League beat the NL 8-6 Tuesday night to extend its All-Star Game winning streak to six.

Aaron Judge and Mike Trout hit early solo homers for the AL, and Jean Segura hit a three-run drive for a 5-2 lead in the eighth.

After solo shots by Willson Contreras, Trevor Story and Christian Yelich for the NL, Scooter Gennett hit a tying two-run homer in the ninth off winner Edwin Diaz. Joey Votto added another home run in the bottom of the 10th off J.A. Happ, who got his first big league save.

Michael Brantley’s sacrifice fly that capped a three-run top of the 10th was the only run not driven in by a homer.

The AL has won 18 of the last 21 All-Star Games played to a decision, taking a 44-43 lead in the series, with two ties.SPORTS BETTING

NBA

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Josh Hart wasn’t around to see the conclusion of the summer league as he was ejected from the championship game after criticizing the officials.

The Lakers fell short in the title game, losing to Portland 91-73 on Tuesday night.

Hart earned league MVP honors for a stellar two-week performance. He had a team-record 37 points in the double-overtime win over Cleveland in the semifinals on Monday. Yet, his main takeaway from the game was that he, ”missed two clutch free throws.”

His performance on Monday surpassed the 36-point effort by Lonzo Ball last year.

WNBA

NEW YORK (AP) – Elena Delle Donne and Candace Parker will captain the WNBA All-Star teams in two weeks.

Maya Moore was the top vote getter, but told the league she was unable to perform the captain duties giving Parker the chance as the third-place finisher in the voting done by fans, players, coaches and the media.

Parker and Delle Donne will draft players from the 20 other All-Stars who were announced Tuesday. That group of All-Stars includes Sue Bird, who made a record 11th All-Star Game breaking a tie with Tamika Catchings for most all-time.

Rookie A’ja Wilson will play in her first All-Star contest as well as Jewell Loyd. Dallas Wings center Liz Cambage will play in her second one.

Earlier on Tuesday, she broke the WNBA single-game scoring record when she had 53 points against New York.

The WNBA took conference affiliation out of the midseason game and 16 of the 22 All-Stars were from the Western Conference. That group includes Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, Sylvia Fowles and Seimone Augustus. Fowles, Moore and Augustus will get a chance to play in front of their home fans as the All-Star Game is in Minnesota on July 28.

DALLAS (AP) – Elizabeth Cambage scored a WNBA single-game record 53 points to help the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 104-87 on Tuesday.

Cambage reached 50 points on a 3-point play with 2:19 remaining and broke Riquna Williams’ WNBA record of 51 points, set Sept. 8, 2013, on a wide open 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Cambage was 17 of 22 from the field with 10 rebounds and five blocks for her ninth double-double of the season. She made 15 of 16 free throws and outscored the Liberty’s starting lineup by 10 points.

Glory Johnson and Allisha Gray each added 13 points for Dallas (13-9), which won its first home game against New York since 2016.

Dallas coach Fred Williams was ejected from the game with 1:44 remaining in the third quarter. New York took its first lead of the game, 70-69, on the next possession, but Dallas opened the fourth quarter on a 12-3 run and cruised from there.

Kia Nurse scored 25 points, with four 3-pointers, for New York (7-15), which saw its two-game winning streak snapped. Tina Charles added 19 points.