Hudson scores 23, C. Michigan women upend No. 24 Miami 90-80

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Presley Hudson scored 23 points, making 7 of 8 free throws in the final 32.8 seconds, and Central Michigan upset No. 24 Miami 90-80 on Sunday.

Reyna Frost scored 25 points with 10 rebounds, Micaela Kelly had 18 points and Maddy Watters 14 for the Chippewas (9-3), who never trailed after scoring the final seven points of the first quarter for a 26-21 lead.

Laura Cornelius made three free throws with 33.6 left to bring the Hurricanes (12-3) within 82-79, as close as they had been since Sarah Mortensen opened the fourth quarter with a 3 to make it a one-point game. At that point Watters and Frost hit back-to-back treys to give Central Michigan breathing room. Down the stretch, Hudson answered with free throws. Miami had turnovers after Hudson’s first two free throws and missed a shot before Hudson hit two more to make it 89-79.

The Chippewas, who were 12 of 16 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, matched their season high of 16 3-pointers on 30 attempts with Frost, Kelly and Watters each making four.

Miami had won six straight — the most recent its first-ever back-to-back 100-point games — but had trouble getting untracked. The Hurricanes finished 11 of 22 from the foul line and 9 of 21 from distance. Beatrice Mompremier had 22 points and 11 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season, and Mykea Gray scored 17 points.