ANNOUNCER 1: Thames, in the air to center field. Back goes Cody Bellinger, looking up and it's gone. Eric Thames goes opposite field, a three-run blast, and it's 4-0 Milwaukee.

ANNOUNCER 2: That's some kind of power to the opposite field, Eric Thames. Maeda doesn't give up too many homers. Only the ninth he's allowed this year. Thames gives this one a ride. You saw Grandola, he wanted up out of the strike zone, left it down a little bit. Thames barrels it up, knocks it out of here. And the Brewers up now 4-0. That's a big homer right there.