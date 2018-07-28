ANNOUNCER: --strikes to Arcia. Shoots one over to Longoria, and no play at the plate. Running on contact was Perez. An RBI groundout from Arcia as the Brewers take the lead here in the 7th.

ANNOUNCER 2: Did you see that jump that Perez had? My goodness. Good instincts, running on contact. Arcia doing a good job putting it in play, and what a jump off third base for Hernan Perez. That ball is right at Longoria. Look at this jump. Secondary lead, off and running right away, and Longoria no chance to get the runner at home. I think the angle caused him not to throw.