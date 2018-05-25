WATCH: Brewers’ Davies nearly hit in the face, gets the out anyway
Video Details
A line drive nearly hit Zach Davies in the face, but the Milwaukee Brewers pitcher got his glove up in time, then threw to first for the out.
