Badgers knock off previously unbeaten No. 2 Michigan, 64-54

MADISON, Wis. — Ethan Happ scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds as Wisconsin handed No. 2 Michigan its first loss of the season, breaking away in the final minute for a 64-54 victory Saturday.

Fans rushed the floor after the Badgers (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) finished off the upset.

The Wolverines (17-1, 6-1) closed within 57-54 on Isaiah Livers’ 3-pointer with just under a minute to play. Michigan put on a full-court press that the Badgers broke, and Ignas Brazdeikis was whistled for an intentional foul on Happ, who was across the court from the ball.

Happ hit the first shot as an incensed Michigan coach John Beilein argued with the officials, but missed the second. On the ensuing Wisconsin possession, Happ put back his own miss for a 60-54 lead, then hit a streaking Nate Reuvers following a Michigan turnover for a dunk that sealed it.

Jon Teske led the Wolverines with 15 points and Jordan Poole added 14.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines would’ve had a good case to make as the No. 1 team in the country with a win following Duke’s loss in overtime Monday. Instead, Michigan lost for just the first time since last season’s national championship game.

Wisconsin: Once ranked as high as No. 12, the Badgers had lost four of five coming in. Knocking off the No. 2 team in the country helps Wisconsin right the ship for now.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts Minnesota on Tuesday.

Wisconsin: Travels to Illinois on Wednesday.