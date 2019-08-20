Left off 10 ballots, preseason AP poll different this year for Badgers

What a difference a year makes.

Last season at this time, there were a lot of high expectations for the Wisconsin Badgers. That was reflected in the Associated Press’ preseason top-25 poll, where the Badgers were ranked in the top nine by every voter but one (who had UW at 13).

Coming off an 8-5 season and now having a relatively untested quarterback and a young defense, Wisconsin came in at No. 19 in this year’s Week 1 poll (yes, they call the preseason poll the Week 1 poll).

There were no top-10 votes for the Badgers this year in Week 1. The highest vote Wisconsin received was at 14 by two AP voters.

Twenty-six times Wisconsin was on a ballot at No. 18 or higher and 25 times from 20-25. That means 10 voters left the Badgers off their ballot altogether. Interestingly (perhaps), this includes Bob Asmussen of the Champaign News-Gazette who had Wisconsin ranked No. 1 in last year’s preseason poll.

As we said at the top, what a difference a year makes.

Keep in mind that the AP doesn’t give directions to voters, other than to be objective, on how to cast their ballots. So, some might be projecting how a team will fare over an entire season while others are giving their thoughts on a how they feel about a team entering a season.

With all that in mind, here’s how AP voters cast their ballots in Week 1/preseason:

Voter Preseason
Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 14
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 14
Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 15
John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 15
Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 15
Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 15
Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 15
Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 16
Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 16
Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 16
Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun 16
Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 16
Brian Howell, Daily Camera 17
Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 17
David Briggs, Toledo Blade 17
Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 17
Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 17
Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 17
Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 17
Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 17
Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 18
Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 18
Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 18
Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 18
Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 18
Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 18
Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 19
Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 19
Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 20
Gene Henley Chattanooga Times/Free Press 20
Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 20
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 20
Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 20
Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 20
Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 20
Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 20
Alex Schiffer, Kansas City Star 21
Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 21
Doug Lesmerises, Cleveland Plain Dealer 21
Josh Furlong, KSL.com 21
Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 21
Michael Vega, Boston Globe 21
Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 21
Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 22
John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 22
Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 23
Rece Davis, ESPN 23
Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 24
Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 24
Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 25
Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 25
Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network NR
Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press NR
Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette NR
Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman NR
Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal NR
James Kratch, The Star Ledger NR
Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News NR
Matt Brown, The Athletic NR
Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald NR
Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City NR

