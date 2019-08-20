Left off 10 ballots, preseason AP poll different this year for Badgers
What a difference a year makes.
Last season at this time, there were a lot of high expectations for the Wisconsin Badgers. That was reflected in the Associated Press’ preseason top-25 poll, where the Badgers were ranked in the top nine by every voter but one (who had UW at 13).
Coming off an 8-5 season and now having a relatively untested quarterback and a young defense, Wisconsin came in at No. 19 in this year’s Week 1 poll (yes, they call the preseason poll the Week 1 poll).
There were no top-10 votes for the Badgers this year in Week 1. The highest vote Wisconsin received was at 14 by two AP voters.
Twenty-six times Wisconsin was on a ballot at No. 18 or higher and 25 times from 20-25. That means 10 voters left the Badgers off their ballot altogether. Interestingly (perhaps), this includes Bob Asmussen of the Champaign News-Gazette who had Wisconsin ranked No. 1 in last year’s preseason poll.
As we said at the top, what a difference a year makes.
Keep in mind that the AP doesn’t give directions to voters, other than to be objective, on how to cast their ballots. So, some might be projecting how a team will fare over an entire season while others are giving their thoughts on a how they feel about a team entering a season.
With all that in mind, here’s how AP voters cast their ballots in Week 1/preseason:
|Voter
|Preseason
|Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal
|14
|Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman
|14
|Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
|15
|John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal
|15
|Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
|15
|Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus
|15
|Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun
|15
|Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans
|16
|Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
|16
|Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer
|16
|Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun
|16
|Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review
|16
|Brian Howell, Daily Camera
|17
|Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal
|17
|David Briggs, Toledo Blade
|17
|Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune
|17
|Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV
|17
|Steve Batterson, Quad City Times
|17
|Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal
|17
|Tom Green, Alabama Media Group
|17
|Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group
|18
|Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV
|18
|Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune
|18
|Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|18
|Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle
|18
|Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
|18
|Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal
|19
|Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail
|19
|Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network
|20
|Gene Henley Chattanooga Times/Free Press
|20
|Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore
|20
|Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
|20
|Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News
|20
|Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C.
|20
|Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle
|20
|Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post
|20
|Alex Schiffer, Kansas City Star
|21
|Brooks Kubena, The Advocate
|21
|Doug Lesmerises, Cleveland Plain Dealer
|21
|Josh Furlong, KSL.com
|21
|Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star
|21
|Michael Vega, Boston Globe
|21
|Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group
|21
|Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
|22
|John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader
|22
|Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal
|23
|Rece Davis, ESPN
|23
|Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News
|24
|Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman
|24
|Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune
|25
|Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo
|25
|Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network
|NR
|Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press
|NR
|Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette
|NR
|Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman
|NR
|Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal
|NR
|James Kratch, The Star Ledger
|NR
|Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
|NR
|Matt Brown, The Athletic
|NR
|Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald
|NR
|Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City
|NR
