Left off 10 ballots, preseason AP poll different this year for Badgers

What a difference a year makes.

Last season at this time, there were a lot of high expectations for the Wisconsin Badgers. That was reflected in the Associated Press’ preseason top-25 poll, where the Badgers were ranked in the top nine by every voter but one (who had UW at 13).

Coming off an 8-5 season and now having a relatively untested quarterback and a young defense, Wisconsin came in at No. 19 in this year’s Week 1 poll (yes, they call the preseason poll the Week 1 poll).

There were no top-10 votes for the Badgers this year in Week 1. The highest vote Wisconsin received was at 14 by two AP voters.

Twenty-six times Wisconsin was on a ballot at No. 18 or higher and 25 times from 20-25. That means 10 voters left the Badgers off their ballot altogether. Interestingly (perhaps), this includes Bob Asmussen of the Champaign News-Gazette who had Wisconsin ranked No. 1 in last year’s preseason poll.

As we said at the top, what a difference a year makes.

Keep in mind that the AP doesn’t give directions to voters, other than to be objective, on how to cast their ballots. So, some might be projecting how a team will fare over an entire season while others are giving their thoughts on a how they feel about a team entering a season.

With all that in mind, here’s how AP voters cast their ballots in Week 1/preseason:

Voter Preseason Eric Boynton, Spartanburg Herald-Journal 14 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 14 Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 15 John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 15 Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 15 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 15 Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 15 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 16 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 16 Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 16 Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun 16 Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review 16 Brian Howell, Daily Camera 17 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 17 David Briggs, Toledo Blade 17 Davis Potter, Casper Star-Tribune 17 Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV 17 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 17 Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 17 Tom Green, Alabama Media Group 17 Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 18 Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV 18 Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune 18 Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 18 Jon Johnson, The Dothan Eagle 18 Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 18 Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 19 Tom Bragg, Charleston Gazette-Mail 19 Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 20 Gene Henley Chattanooga Times/Free Press 20 Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 20 Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 20 Mark Whicker, L.A. Daily News 20 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 20 Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 20 Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post 20 Alex Schiffer, Kansas City Star 21 Brooks Kubena, The Advocate 21 Doug Lesmerises, Cleveland Plain Dealer 21 Josh Furlong, KSL.com 21 Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 21 Michael Vega, Boston Globe 21 Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group 21 Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 22 John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 22 Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal 23 Rece Davis, ESPN 23 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 24 Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 24 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 25 Jim Holder, WTVA-Tupelo 25 Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network NR Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press NR Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette NR Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman NR Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal NR James Kratch, The Star Ledger NR Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News NR Matt Brown, The Athletic NR Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald NR Soren Petro, 810 WHB Kansas City NR