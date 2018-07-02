Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is front and center in the latest installment of the long-running “NBA 2K” video game series.

Publisher 2K Games announced Monday via a live broadcast on Twitter that Antetokounmpo will appear on the cover of “NBA 2K19.” Antetokounmpo will feature on the cover of the “standard” version of the game, while LeBron James will headline the title’s “20th Anniversary Edition.”

Tune into our live event for a special announcement #NBA2K19 👀 https://t.co/RixHrB3slW — NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2018

The series, which began in 1999, has become an increasingly important part of the NBA season in recent years. The Bucks currently operate an eSports team in the NBA 2K League, a competitive gaming circuit operated by Take-Two Interactive and the NBA. The league features 17 teams affiliated with real-life NBA franchises.

NBA 2K19 is out Sept. 11 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC platforms.