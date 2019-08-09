HIGHLIGHTS: Halos unable to connect at the plate in 3-0 series opening loss to the Red Sox

Video Details

The Angels are unable to record any runs in 3-0 series opening loss to the Red Sox. Pitchers on both sides saw success, the Angels throwing 10 Ks and the Sox throwing 15, but the difference came at the plate. The Sox recorded 3 runs on 2 HRs', while shutting out the Halos.

More Videos »