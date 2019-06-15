Video Details

Tampa Bay evens the series at 1, after a HUGE 6th and 7th inning at the plate. The Angels went up early on and it seemed as though the momentum from yesterdays win would carry them through. But after pulling Heaney in the 6th the Angels would go through 4 pitchers and give up 9 runs in 2 innings.. The Halos would not be able to come back and fall 9-4 to the Rays.