Michael Hermosillo smashes first-career home run
Michael Hermosillo has been waiting 23 years for this moment as he smashes his first-career home run over the left field fence
ANNOUNCER: And that is drilled out toward left field. Does he have his first of his big league career? He does! Big fly. Michael Hermosillo. 3-1, Angels.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
And I always look forward to that first career home run. Back to the dugout, see his reaction from his teammates. Michael Hermosillo, congratulations. First career home run. And Trout with a hug.
And a high five.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Well, if you superimpose Hermosillo's run around the bases to Marté's--
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices