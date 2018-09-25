ANNOUNCER: And that is drilled out toward left field. Does he have his first of his big league career? He does! Big fly. Michael Hermosillo. 3-1, Angels.

And I always look forward to that first career home run. Back to the dugout, see his reaction from his teammates. Michael Hermosillo, congratulations. First career home run. And Trout with a hug.

And a high five.

Well, if you superimpose Hermosillo's run around the bases to Marté's--