[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Kole rips one out toward right-center field. Hit well. Mallex Smith racing back to the track. Gone!

Splashdown into the Ray tank. Big fly for Kole Calhoun. Gives the Angels a 1-0 lead.

ANNOUNCER 2: What did we say about old [INAUDIBLE] bringing his best? Well, he's bringing his best his first at-bat for Kole Calhoun. Well, you get-- OK, I had a great month of July. Let's start off August the same way, and he does so. That's our top tier play brought to you by ARCO.

Kole Calhoun-- it's a breaking ball, heart of the plate, lower part of the strike zone. And in the Ray tank. What a swing by Kole. Now, 14 home runs on the season.