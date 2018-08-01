SPLASH! Kole Calhoun smokes homer into the Ray Tank
Kole Calhoun was red hot in the month of July and continued the run into August with his 14th homer of the year
[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Kole rips one out toward right-center field. Hit well. Mallex Smith racing back to the track. Gone!
Splashdown into the Ray tank. Big fly for Kole Calhoun. Gives the Angels a 1-0 lead.
ANNOUNCER 2: What did we say about old [INAUDIBLE] bringing his best? Well, he's bringing his best his first at-bat for Kole Calhoun. Well, you get-- OK, I had a great month of July. Let's start off August the same way, and he does so. That's our top tier play brought to you by ARCO.
Kole Calhoun-- it's a breaking ball, heart of the plate, lower part of the strike zone. And in the Ray tank. What a swing by Kole. Now, 14 home runs on the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices