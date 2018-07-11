Garrett Richards has been FILTHY heading into his third-straight start against the Mariners
Video Details
Since coming off the DL, Garrett Richards has only faced the Mariners, but his stuff has evolved in such a way that he remains unhitable
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices