2019 Genesis Open: Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson headline field

The field for this week’s Genesis Open is as good as it gets.

The $7.4M tournament field is headlined by host Tiger Woods, defending Genesis Open champion Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson and many more.

The 2019 edition of the Genesis Open will be held Feb. 11-17 at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

All told, the Genesis Open field includes 13 of the top 20 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking, 21 major champions who have combined to win 50 majors, and 87 golfers who have amassed 516 PGA TOUR titles.

