CIF-SS Playoffs: Oaks Christian at JSerra cancelled; St. John Bosco at San Clemente now on FOX Sports West

The fires raging in Los Angeles continue to bring destruction as they affect thousands of lives of those who are forced to flee the flames.

Our original ‘Game of the Week’ for our CIF Southern Section football playoffs coverage, Oaks Christian at JSerra, has been cancelled because of the Woosley Fire.

Make-up plans for the contest are currently TBD.

Instead, we will feature San Clemente at St. John Bosco on FOX Sports West.

Game time will remain 7p. And, as always, the game can be seen on the FOX Sports App.

In addition, we will also feature Yorba Linda at Corona del Mar on Prep Zone, with a 7p kickoff time, as well.

Our additional Prep Zone games will all still be played on Friday night.