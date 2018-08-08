2018-19 CIF Southern Section TV & Prep Zone Streaming Schedule

Note: Schedule Subject To Change

Note: ‘Prep Zone Encore’ telecast will feature one select Prep Zone game from the week prior to air every Wednesday throughout the season on FOX Sports West or Prime Ticket.

FOOTBALL

Week 0 (Aug. 17)

Timpview (Utah) at St. John Bosco, 7p, Prep Zone

Westlake at Sierra Canyon, 7p, Prep Zone

Antelope Valley at Grace Brethren, 7p, Prep Zone

Upland at La Habra, 7p, Prep Zone

Chandler (AZ) at Centennial (Corona), 7:30p, Prime Ticket

Week 1 (Aug. 24)

JSerra at Calabasas, 7p, Prep Zone

Narbonne at Long Beach Poly, 7p, Prep Zone

Santa Margarita at Mission Viejo, 7p, Prep Zone

Chaminade at Paraclete, 7p, Prep Zone

Centennial (Corona) at Orange Lutheran, 7:30p, Prime Ticket

Week 2 (Aug. 31)

Vista Murrieta at Orange, 7p, Prep Zone

Mililani (HI) at St. John Bosco, 7p, Prep Zone

La Habra at Mission Viejo, 7p, Prep Zone

Long Beach Poly at Los Alamitos, 7p, Prep Zone

Cajon at Murrieta Valley, 7:30p, Prime Ticket

Weeks 3-10 TBD

VOLLEYBALL

Girls Division Finals (Nov. 2-3)

Prep Zone, Prime Ticket

BASKETBALL

Boys And Girls Division Finals (Feb. 22-23)

Prep Zone, FOX Sports West

SOCCER

Boys And Girls Division Finals (Feb. 23)

Prep Zone

SOFTBALL

Girls Division Finals (May 18)

Prep Zone

BASEBALL

Boys Division Finals (May 18)

Prep Zone