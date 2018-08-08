2018-19 CIF Southern Section TV & Prep Zone Streaming Schedule
Note: Schedule Subject To Change
Note: ‘Prep Zone Encore’ telecast will feature one select Prep Zone game from the week prior to air every Wednesday throughout the season on FOX Sports West or Prime Ticket.
FOOTBALL
Week 0 (Aug. 17)
Timpview (Utah) at St. John Bosco, 7p, Prep Zone
Westlake at Sierra Canyon, 7p, Prep Zone
Antelope Valley at Grace Brethren, 7p, Prep Zone
Upland at La Habra, 7p, Prep Zone
Chandler (AZ) at Centennial (Corona), 7:30p, Prime Ticket
Week 1 (Aug. 24)
JSerra at Calabasas, 7p, Prep Zone
Narbonne at Long Beach Poly, 7p, Prep Zone
Santa Margarita at Mission Viejo, 7p, Prep Zone
Chaminade at Paraclete, 7p, Prep Zone
Centennial (Corona) at Orange Lutheran, 7:30p, Prime Ticket
Week 2 (Aug. 31)
Vista Murrieta at Orange, 7p, Prep Zone
Mililani (HI) at St. John Bosco, 7p, Prep Zone
La Habra at Mission Viejo, 7p, Prep Zone
Long Beach Poly at Los Alamitos, 7p, Prep Zone
Cajon at Murrieta Valley, 7:30p, Prime Ticket
Weeks 3-10 TBD
VOLLEYBALL
Girls Division Finals (Nov. 2-3)
Prep Zone, Prime Ticket
BASKETBALL
Boys And Girls Division Finals (Feb. 22-23)
Prep Zone, FOX Sports West
SOCCER
Boys And Girls Division Finals (Feb. 23)
Prep Zone
SOFTBALL
Girls Division Finals (May 18)
Prep Zone
BASEBALL
Boys Division Finals (May 18)
Prep Zone