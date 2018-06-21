Mike Trout at 1K games: Some of future Hall-of-Famer’s top moments (so far!)

Someday you will say you watched a Hall of Famer patrol center field and smash home runs out of Angel Stadium.

Mike Trout, at only 26 years of age, has already set numerous team and MLB records, been an MLB All-Star multiple times and won two MVP Awards … and all within his first 1000-career games.

Tonight, Mr. Mike Trout plays his 1,000th-career game! A glance at some of the astounding career highlights (so far 🙌🏼) for the future Hall of Famer. Here's to 1K more Trouty! @Angels | @MLBonFOX | @MikeTrout | #MLB pic.twitter.com/vBkFI1KYag — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) June 21, 2018

Trout will play in game No. 1K on Thursday as the Angels host the Blue Jays on FOX Sports West.

Through 74 games, Trout is batting .335 with 23 home runs and 48 RBI.