Rams DT Aaron Donald earns exclusive 99-overall rating in Madden 19

The Los Angeles Ram wrecking ball continues to add trophies to his closet.

Aaron Donald, the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year, has earned a perfect 99 overall rating in Madden 19, the EA Sports team announced Wednesday. Donald is one of seven players to be added to the “Madden 99” club this year, along with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

After tallying 11 sacks and five forced fumbles in 2017, the explosive defensive tackle was rewarded with a a 97 strength stat and 98 power move rating in this year’s game. This is the second-straight year Donald has been rated a 99-overall at the game’s launch. Featuring week-to-week evaluations, Donald dropped as low as a 97 rating in Madden 18 after his week 3 performance against the Dallas Cowboys where he recorded just two tackles. Donald finished the season back at his original 99 rating.

For their inclusion in the “Madden 99” club, Donald and the other six will receive a trophy from EA. All other player rankings will be revealed July 9, a month before the game becomes available on August 10.

Donald did not attend any of the Rams voluntary or mandatory minicamp sessions this offseason as he hopes to sign an extension before entering the final year of his Rookie contract in 2018. LA’s training camp begins July 26.