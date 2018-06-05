Angels first-round pick Jordyn Adams will sign, forgo college commitment

What were you doing the week before high school graduation?

Too long ago you can’t remember? Hasn’t happened yet?

For Jordyn Adams, he was sitting in a “chill” room with a couple friends, family, baseball coach and school admins watching the 2018 MLB Draft unfold in front of him.

After having relaxed vibes through the first dozen picks, Adams admitted he started to feel the nerves when the 13th selection came around, quieting the room to the point he was so zoned in at No. 17 he didn’t hear his own phone ring. That’s when he received a tap on the shoulder from his dad. Angels general manager Billy Eppler was on the line.

“I’m very thrilled, very happy to be in the spot,” Adams said about being taken with the Angels first pick. “The Angels organization was an eye opener for me and my family… I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Adams was as enthused as, well, an 18-year-old fulfilling a life-long dream while discussing his past 24-hour journey Tuesday and is wasting no time focusing on what’s ahead.

“I don’t want to get behind,” Adams admitted after announcing he will forgo his college commitment to the University of North Carolina– in both baseball and football– to sign with the Halos in the next few days. “The earlier I can get out there the better I can get into the organization and buy into what they want me to do.”

The 6-foot-2, 175 pounds two-sport star said he has come to an agreement with the organization and is finding time to fly to Los Angeles to make the deal official. Adams admitted that while he enjoys football, it was clear he had to put it aside in order to pursue his life-long sport.

“I’ve played it my whole life so I’ve been stuck to the sport of baseball,” Adams explained regarding his decision. “I shouldn’t pass it up when it’s offered to me at this time.”

The center fielder is the second-straight high school outfielder the Angels have taken with their first selection, following Jo Adell in 2017, and understands there is quite a loaded depth chart ahead of him throughout the organization, headed by Mike Trout; however, he does not see that as a problem.

“I’m just coming out to work,” Adams said determinedly. “Me and my work ethic… everything will play out.”

During his senior season, Adams hit .453 with five doubles, three triples, a home run and 15 RBI during to go along with 26 steals. As a wide receiver, he 54 catches for 1,060 yds and 12 TDs in 13 games.

Adams is set to graduate from Green Hope High School in North Carolina June 13th.