Back in the net: Jonathan Quick activated from injured reserve

The Los Angeles Kings have activated goaltender Jonathan Quick from injured reserve on Thursday, ahead of their game vs. the Islanders on FOX Sports West.

Quick has appeared in only one game this season, stopping 30 of 33 shots in an overtime loss to San Jose. He missed five games total because of an lower body injury.

Quick is beginning his 11th season as the Kings’ starting goalie. The 2012 Conn Smythe Trophy winner and two-time Stanley Cup champion won his second Jennings Trophy last season as the goalie for the team with the NHL’s fewest goals allowed.

Quick’s 293 career victories are easily the most in Kings history.