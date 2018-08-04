Ducks lock up goalie John Gibson with 8-year contract extension

Gibby isn’t going anywhere!

The Anaheim Ducks locked up goalie John Gibson with an 8-year contract extension, for a reported $51.2M, on Saturday.

Gibson, entering his sixth year with the club, has posted a 93-55 record between the pipes with a .923 save percentage and 2.29 goals against average.

“I’m excited to be a part of this organization for the long term,” said Gibson in a statement. “Staying with the Ducks was always my preference, and I couldn’t be happier. Living in the Orange County community with the great support of our fans, I can’t think of a better place to play. It’s great to be a part of the future of this team moving forward and hopefully bring a Stanley Cup back to Anaheim.”

The deal will keep the 25-year-old Gibson in Anaheim through the 2026-27 season.

Gibson was drafted 39th overall by the Ducks in the 2011 NHL Draft.

“I believe in John Gibson, as does everyone in the organization,” said Executive Vice President and General Manager Bob Murray in a statement. “This is obviously a major commitment by the club, but one we feel strongly about. John is equally committed to being a Duck. He is only now entering the prime of his career, and we are all confident his best is yet to come.”