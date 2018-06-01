Los Angeles Chargers sign first-round pick Derwin James
The Chargers have locked up their first-round pick in 2018.
Safety Derwin James, the 17th overall selection in the NFL Draft out of Florida State, signed with the club on Friday.
mood. pic.twitter.com/6lodSC9AUf
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) June 1, 2018
According to NFL.com, James’ deal is for four-years and worth $12.39 million and includes a $7.1 million signing bonus.
During the 2017 season, James recorded 84 tackles, 2 interceptions, 5.5 tackles for loss and 11 passes defended. He was named second-team All-America by The Associated Press.
