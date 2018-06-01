Los Angeles Chargers sign first-round pick Derwin James

The Chargers have locked up their first-round pick in 2018.

Safety Derwin James, the 17th overall selection in the NFL Draft out of Florida State, signed with the club on Friday.

According to NFL.com, James’ deal is for four-years and worth $12.39 million and includes a $7.1 million signing bonus.

During the 2017 season, James recorded 84 tackles, 2 interceptions, 5.5 tackles for loss and 11 passes defended. He was named second-team All-America by The Associated Press.