Christian Pulisic tries Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles ahead of LAFC friendly

Ahead of Tuesday’s international friendly between Borussia Dortmund and LAFC, American superstar Christian Pulisic found his way to a LA staple for some food and to discuss his life playing soccer abroad.

Pulisic, a native of Hershey, PA, was signed by Germany’s Dortmund as a 16-year-old in 2015, but has been a part of the United States national team program since playing for the U-15 team in 2012 and is embracing his time back Stateside.

During the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, Pulisic became the youngest American to ever start and score in a contest for the U.S. Despite not qualifying for the game’s biggest stage, Pulisic finished the fifth qualifier round as the leading goal scorer with five.

Pulisic says he is disappointed the U.S. will not be competing in this year’s World Cup, but if they are able to secure the bid for 2026, it would be a dream come true.

Dortmund will take on LAFC at the Banc of California Stadium Tuesday at 7:00p.