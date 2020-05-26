Shannon Sharpe: NFL pass interference replay system was doomed from the start
The NFL executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, said that the league quote “failed miserably” while implementing pass interference replays last season. He said it served as a cautionary tale and that the league could not fail this year. Hear why Shannon Sharpe concurs with Troy's statements and believes the NFL needs to do a better job moving forward.
