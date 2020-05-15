Shannon Sharpe: I have a big problem with Pro Football Focus ranking Brees higher than Rodgers

Video Details

Pro Football Focus released their all-decade team of the top 101 players from the 2010s. To some surprise, Drew Brees finished above Aaron Rodgers despite Aaron's Super Bowl victory and multiple league MVPs. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Brees should not be ranked higher than Aaron Rodgers.

More Videos »