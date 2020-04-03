Shannon Sharpe says Patriots are still the beast of the AFC East: ‘Belichick will set the standard’
Video Details
The New England Patriots will have a lot of make up work to do after losing QB Tom Brady, but Bill Belichick never had the best roster throughout his years as head coach. Hear why Shannon Sharpe thinks that Bill Belichick will set the standard this year for the New England Patriots.
