Skip & Shannon react to breaking news that the Giants will hire Joe Judge as head coach
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to the breaking news that the New York Giants have decided to hire former New England Patriots' special teams coach Joe Judge as their new head coach. Hear why Shannon is not impressed, and hear Skip react to the possibility of former Dallas Cowboys' coach Jason Garrett coming on as the Giants' offensive coach.
