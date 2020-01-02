Skip and Shannon react to Carmelo Anthony hoping Knicks will retire his jersey
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Carmelo Anthony
- East
- East
- New York Knicks
- Northwest
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe decide whether the New York Knicks should retire Carmelo Anthony's number 7 jersey. Melo made a strong case when he scored a season high 26 points, but the Portland Trail Blazers still fell to the Knicks by 24 points. Hear why Shannon thinks Melo does deserve to see his jersey hanging from the Madison Square Garden rafters, but feels 'funny' about him asking for it.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.