Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe decide whether the New York Knicks should retire Carmelo Anthony's number 7 jersey. Melo made a strong case when he scored a season high 26 points, but the Portland Trail Blazers still fell to the Knicks by 24 points. Hear why Shannon thinks Melo does deserve to see his jersey hanging from the Madison Square Garden rafters, but feels 'funny' about him asking for it.