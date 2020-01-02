Shannon Sharpe agrees with Tom Brady being ranked 10 out of 12 in QB Rankings
New England Patriots' Tom Brady 10th best playoff quarterback, despite the team's 12 - 4 record. Shannon Sharpe tells Skip Bayless why he thinks the ranking is right, and why Tom Brady is not the reason the Patriots are in the playoffs.
