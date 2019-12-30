Shannon Sharpe celebrates Skip’s Cowboys getting knocked out of playoffs: ‘2019 is going out with a bang!’
- Carson Wentz
- Carson Wentz
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Eli Manning
- New York Giants
- NFC
- NFC East
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Undisputed
- Washington Redskins
-
Shannon Sharpe brings Skip Bayless some Henny after his Dallas Cowboys get knocked out of the running for the NFC East with Philadelphia Eagles victory over New York Giants.
