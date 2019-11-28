Skip Bayless says Dak Prescott has had a better season than Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers
Video Details
Skip Bayless makes a case for Dak Prescott being considered an elite quarterback and thinks the Cowboys QB has outplayed Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers this season.
