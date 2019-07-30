Shannon Sharpe: Anthony Davis has not ‘failed’ despite the lack of playoff success
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe believes Anthony Davis has not 'failed' after assessing his playoff success on previous teams. Hear why Shannon thinks AD is in the right place to win on the Los Angeles Lakers.
