Chris Broussard responds to reports that KD’s absence is causing ‘confusion and angst’ among Warriors
Video Details
Chris Broussard responds to the reports that Kevin Durant’s absence is causing ‘confusion and angst’ among the Golden State Warriors during the 2019 NBA Finals. Hear why Broussard isn’t going to accuse KD of ’sitting out when he’s healthy’.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618