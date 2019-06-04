Skip Bayless: LeBron isn’t going to demand a trade if the Lakers don’t obtain big name free agents
Skip Bayless explains why LeBron James isn't going to demand a trade if the Los Angeles Lakers don't attain big name NBA free agents. Hear why Skip doesn't think he's leaving the Lakers because of endeavors outside of basketball.
