Shannon Sharpe believes there’s ‘no downside’ to KD returning midway through the NBA Finals
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe reacts to recent reports that Kevin Durant is expected to return midway through the NBA Finals, and possibly as soon as Game 3. Hear why he knows it'll be a 'great thing' if he returns for the Golden State Warriors.
