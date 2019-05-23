Snoop Dogg says Lakers trading for Anthony Davis is worth giving up young players — ‘he’s proven’
Snoop Dogg joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss his Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why he likes Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis jointing the Lakers; saying AD is worth trading the young players away.
