Shannon Sharpe isn’t buying Ben Roethlisberger’s apology to Antonio Brown — ‘It’s too late’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe discusses Antonio Brown saying 'Two face' in what many believe is in reference to Ben Roethlisberger’s public apology to the wide receiver. Hear why Shannon thinks Big Ben is just trying to save face.
