Chris Broussard believes the Warriors being Steph Curry’s team has taken its toll on Kevin Durant
Video Details
Chris Broussard talks about Kevin Durant's future with the Golden State Warriors. Hear why Broussard thinks KD has now experienced two things with the Warriors that can't override him staying due to the Stephen Curry team narrative.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618