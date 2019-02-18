Skip Bayless credits Kevin Durant for All-Star Game win: ‘He is the best player on the planet’
Video Details
Skip Bayless talks about Kevin Durant's performance in the NBA All-Star Game and winning the All-Star Game MVP. Hear why he thinks KD carried Team LeBron to a win and why it proves he's the best player in the league.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618