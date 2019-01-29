Skip Bayless explains why he does not trust Bill Belichick
Video Details
Skip Bayless shares his opinion on Bill Belichick leading up to Super Bowl LIII. Listen to why Skip believes Bill Belichick has 'scoundrel' tactics up his sleeve.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618