Skip Bayless: ‘This was James Harden’s most amazing performance yet’
Skip Bayless talks NBA on today's show. Hear why he believes James Harden's 57-point (17-33 FG%, 17-18 FT%) performance against the Memphis Grizzlies and the scoring streak he is on is impressive.
