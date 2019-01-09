Rob Parker believes Kevin Durant would become a legend if he won a title for the Knicks
Rob Parker joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to dissect Walt Frazier's comments about Kevin Durant possibly joining the New York Knicks in the future. Parker says KD would be considered one of the best NBA players ever if he brought a title back to New York.
