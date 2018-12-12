Stephen Jackson on the Warriors’ resurgence: ‘Everybody should start getting frightened’
Video Details
Stephen Jackson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Golden State Warriors vs. the Toronto Raptors tonight. Hear why he thinks teams should take notice of the Warriors finding their groove.
