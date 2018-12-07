‘This is going to be a battle’: Skip Bayless makes his prediction for the Cowboys vs Eagles on Sunday
Video Details
Ahead of the big NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, Skip Bayless makes his pick.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618