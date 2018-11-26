Shannon Sharpe thinks Jim Harbaugh is to blame for Michigan’s loss to Ohio State
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe explains why he always felt the Michigan Wolverines were overrated and why Jim Harbaugh deserves all of the blame for Michigan's loss.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618