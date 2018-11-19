Michael Vick doesn’t think Lamar Jackson can succeed running as much as he did in Week 11
Michael Vick offers his take on Lamar Jackson's Week 11 performance and says that he will not succeed if he has to run as much as he did against the Cincinnati Bengals.
