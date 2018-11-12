Shannon Sharpe believes Tom Brady should receive blame for the Patriots’ loss against the Titans
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe has the highest of expectations for NFL great Tom Brady and believes the quarterback should shoulder the blame for the New England Patriots' dismal performance against the Tennessee Titans.
