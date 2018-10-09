Skip Bayless was ‘shocked’ that Jerry Jones publicly questioned Jason Garrett’s decision making
Skip Bayless shares Jerry Jones' frustration over Jason Garrett's decision to punt in overtime, but he questions whether publicly criticizing Garrett was the right move.
