Skip and Shannon compare Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown’s contract negotiations
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss how the Pittsburgh Steelers have handled Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown's contracts.
- But Le'Veon is also looking, Skip. He saw Antonio Brown get his money, deservedly so. He sees Ben Roethlisberger got two years left, and they thinking about re-- redoing Ben. He saw DeCastro get his money. Villanueva get his money. He said, man, oh wait a minute. I've been all-pro just as many times as AB over the last two, three years. I need my bread.
- But this is how I see those two. I'll take Antonio Brown any Sunday over Le'Veon Bell. Antonio Brown is a difference maker. He's a playmaker. At his position, he is virtually unstoppable as both a receiver and a run-after-catch receiver.
SHANNON SHARPE: Oh, he's special.
- He's very special. I mean, he impacts the scoreboard to me more than Le'Veon could ever imagine.
- No, Skip, I'm not saying AB doesn't deserve his money, because deservedly so, he deserved his money. But here's the thing, they did extend AB with a year left on his contract. The inks dry. Two years-- this is the second year in a row that the ink's been dry on Le'Veon's contract, and they have yet to come up with some kind of extension.
So he's saying, look, if y'all want a guarantee, fully guarantee, two years at 30 million-- it would have been hard for me to believe that Le'Veon and his agent would turn down two years, 30 million, fully guaranteed.
